‘Got to play hero who also has shades of grey in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

Tahir Raj Bhasin is over the moon after the announcement of the second season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’. The actor said that the thriller series stands out because he got to play a hero on screen who also has shades of grey.

Talking about the announcement, Tahir said, “The last couple of years of my career have been nothing short of a fairytale. From getting love from all quarters for my work to witnessing back-to-back hits to being offered diverse but incredibly brilliant roles, it has been an exhilarating ride of success.”

“A project that stands out in this list is definitely ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ because I got to play a hero on screen who is also extremely grey when the need arises! He is relatable yet larger than life in what he does!” he added.

Bhasin further shared, “ ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is a project that has probably given me the most amount of acclaim, along with ‘Mardaani!’”

Thrilled by the news of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ S2 on ‘Netflix’, Tahir hopes to get more ‘love and more acclaim through it’.