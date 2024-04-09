‘Got rejected from auditions because of curly hair’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame after working in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘Gully Boy’, recently spoke candidly about the difficulties he encountered on his path to fame. The actor revealed he experienced rejection and bullying because of his curly hair both at school and during auditions.

During an interview with a popular entertainment news agency, Siddhant described how his curly hair hindered his ability to get acting assignments.

“I have been rejected from numerous auditions because of my curly hair. There was a prevalent notion that heroes with curly hair don’t fit the bill,” he said.

The actor talked about the times when he made it to the final rounds of auditions, showcasing his talent. But he was frequently rejected based only on appearance. Siddhant recounted being told, “Curly-haired individuals don’t fit the role. You should try next time.”

Siddhant revealed that he had difficulties in the audition room as well as during the school days. He spoke about the bullying he experienced because of his curly hair.

“I faced a lot of bullying in school because of my curly hair,” Siddhant disclosed while shedding light on the challenges he faced growing up.

Siddhant’s story, however, is one of resilience rather than of loss. Siddhant persisted and eventually achieved success in the film industry despite rejection and bullying. He gained widespread acclaim and recognition for his breakout performance in ‘Gully Boy’, which shot him into the spotlight.

On the work front, SIddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He will be next seen in Ravi Udyawar’s ‘Yudhra’. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.