Got half a star for my film first time but no complaints: Harshvardhan Rane

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ is the biggest hit of Harshvardhan Rane’s career and has also earned him some of the worst reviews, but the actor said negative feedback only motivates him to do better.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama released on October 21 and also features Sonam Bajwa alongside Rane. The film, which was released alongside ‘Thamma’, has already crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office and continues to attract audiences to the theatres.

“You give me negative feedback; I’ll give you all the love in my heart because it motivates me to build on it. I have got half a star for the first time. And I have no complaints about it. My heart doesn’t hold anything right now. There is no heaviness. The critics are getting paid for saying what they feel. They are not trying to put us down or put anybody down. It’s just a job and part of the job is to give stars. The people who have given this half-star really appreciated my other films. So, I know they are actually good people who are doing a job,” Rane told PTI in an interview.

The film revolves around Rane, a politician, who falls for a strong-willed superstar, who rebuffs his advances.

Despite the box office numbers, many critics have rated the film poorly, pointing out how it propagates themes of toxic masculinity and revenge. According to Rane, there is something very Indian about the movie’s story.

“Yes, there are parts that are dramatic and bold and you might not want to face in real life. But that’s how cinema is. There are always some heightened dramas. But there was always this Indian-ness to this. And I love Indian emotions,” he said.