Good work brings responsibility: Suvinder Vicky

Suvinder Vicky became a hit after his towering performance in ‘Kohhra’ Season 1 in 2023. As the brooding investigating officer Balbir, the actor portrayed a man grappling with both professional challenges and personal demons. The role not only earned him critical acclaim but also firmly established him as one of the most compelling performers on OTT. Before that, he had already impressed audiences with his standout act in ‘CAT’ (2022). Now, he is once again drawing attention to his latest release, ‘Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz’, streaming on ‘Zee5’. Directed by Ameet Guptha, the coming-of-age drama also stars Mihir Ahuja and centres on the conflict between tradition and aspiration. Vicky plays a strict father determined to preserve his family’s Ragi singing legacy, while his son struggles to pursue his passion for football.

There is no denying that ‘Kohhra’ changed the trajectory of Vicky’s career. He admits the series brought him the recognition he had long worked for. “Good work also puts pressure and responsibility on an actor to work even harder,” he said.

In ‘Shabad’, Vicky’s portrayal of a disciplinarian father comes from a place of familiarity. Being from Punjab, he understands the cultural and spiritual life surrounding Gurudwaras and Kirtan. “We are familiar with the life of Ragi singers. They follow a very strict and pious lifestyle. That strictness is part of this character’s nature. He wants his son to follow the same path and that’s why he comes across as rigid,” he said.

Yet he acknowledges that parenting has evolved significantly, especially in the age of social media and Gen Z. “Parenting in the 1990s or 2000s was very different. Our forefathers didn’t even have the courage to speak in front of their fathers. Today, things have changed. We complain if teachers speak harshly to our children. We are the same generation that endured strict discipline, even beatings, but we don’t want that for our kids. Society has changed and it’s for the better,” said Vicky, who is himself a doting father to his daughters.

Vicky began his journey in Punjabi cinema in the 2000s, steadily building his craft. His breakthrough in Hindi cinema came with Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Udta Punjab’, alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. He later appeared in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ (2019). Though he has delivered powerful performances in Hindi projects, he has not yet been seen in a mainstream commercial lead. However, he insists it’s not by choice alone. “It’s not that I am avoiding it or being too selective. There is a responsibility that comes with being an actor. I am working with ‘Dharma Productions’, Hansal Mehta and others. In the coming months, you will see my films in theatres,” he said.

With ‘Kohhra’ Season 2 now streaming, fans have expressed disappointment at not seeing him reprise his role. Vicky remains philosophical about it. “Some things are not in an actor’s hands. Ultimately, it is up to the makers and producers to decide the casting,” he said.