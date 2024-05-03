Bollywood actor Prachi Desai, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to her recent release ‘Silence 2’, said that she feels that good content works across platforms of the exhibition.

“I think good and engaging content is platform agnostic. However, content is being consumed via various platforms and tools and that’s the reason why content is being tailored to suit them,” she elaborated.

The actor believes that it’s a wonderful time for everyone who is part of the entertainment industry as the opportunities are unlimited.

About ‘Silence 2’, the actor thinks that it cuts across the strata of the audience because of its universal appeal.

“It’s a thriller and a murder mystery. I think films from this genre have a universal appeal. Also on OTT, people all over the world are looking for engaging content irrespective of the language. I think that’s where ‘Silence 2’ scores highly,” she said.