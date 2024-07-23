Glen Powell talks about returning to ‘Top Gun 3’

Los Angeles: Glen Powell, who is riding high on the success of disaster drama ‘Twisters’, shared that the sequel to Tom Cruise’s headlined aviation drama is going ahead. The actor said that he has a date on which the pre-production work on the yet-untitled movie will begin.

Powell and ‘Twisters’ co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones were asked if it was more likely to get a ‘Normal People’ continuation or a third ‘Top Gun’ film first. This prompted Powell to offer an update during his appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. “I mean, I have a date,” he said. Asked if he could provide more details, the actor said, “Absolutely not.”

Powell played LT Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the movie, which marked Cruise’s return as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell after over three decades. Cruise first played Maverick in ‘Top Gun’ in 1986.

Cruise has been cheering Powell on since they worked together on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in 2022. The ‘Mission Impossible’ star made a surprise appearance on the red carpet for ‘Twisters’ and actor Anthony Ramos later confirmed that the superstar enjoyed the movie.

Powell’s stocks have risen in Hollywood in the last few months, starting with the success of the romantic drama ‘Anyone But You’ and then Richard Linklater’s ‘Hit Man’, about a professor who pretends to be a hitman for hire to get potential criminals implicated.