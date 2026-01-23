MillenniumPost
Home > Entertainment > Glam Power
Entertainment

Glam Power

BY MPost23 Jan 2026 11:46 PM IST
Glam Power
X

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjit Chakraborty

The premiere of Bengali film ‘Vijaynagar'er Hirey’, the fourth film in the ‘Kakababu’ franchise, saw the who’s who of Tollywood. After ages, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjit Chakraborty, the superstars of the Bengali film industry, shared the screen space. In the 1990s, both actors ruled the big screen with one hit after another. This is the first ‘Kakababu’ film, which has been directed by Chandrasish Ray. The earlier three films have been directed by Srijit Mukherji. ‘Vijaynagar'er Hirey’ stars Prosenjit, Aryann, Chiranjit, Rajnandini, Pushan, Sreya and others.



Chandrasish Ray


Churni Ganguly



Aryann and Pushan


Rajnandini



Ridhima and Gaurav Chakraborty



Sreya Bhattacharya

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X