Glam Power

The premiere of Bengali film ‘Vijaynagar'er Hirey’, the fourth film in the ‘Kakababu’ franchise, saw the who’s who of Tollywood. After ages, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjit Chakraborty, the superstars of the Bengali film industry, shared the screen space. In the 1990s, both actors ruled the big screen with one hit after another. This is the first ‘Kakababu’ film, which has been directed by Chandrasish Ray. The earlier three films have been directed by Srijit Mukherji. ‘Vijaynagar'er Hirey’ stars Prosenjit, Aryann, Chiranjit, Rajnandini, Pushan, Sreya and others.









Chandrasish Ray





Churni Ganguly









Aryann and Pushan





Rajnandini









Ridhima and Gaurav Chakraborty









Sreya Bhattacharya