Glad I'm part of this era: Yami Gautam on playing 'meatier roles'

Mumbai: Change takes time and Yami Gautam says better roles will be written for women in films when actors will be forthcoming about playing a character of substance, genre no bar.

The actor, who plays lawyer Kamini Maheshwari in the recently released hit Hindi film "OMG 2", also credited her women colleagues, both seniors and contemporaries, for doing an "incredible job".

"I think it all comes from the writing. The audience was always welcoming such films. Change takes time. There should be awareness that actresses themselves want to essay a pivotal role in any kind of film, be it an out-and-out commercial, a high concept or a women-related film. The role has to have some substance, that is important. Accordingly, meatier roles will be written for women. Audiences always accept good films and eventually all this will have an impact on the box office. I'm glad I'm part of this era and that this awareness is there. I'm happy that my contemporaries and my seniors are doing such an incredible job. This is just the beginning," Gautam told PTI.

Billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's "OMG - Oh My God!", "OMG 2" explores various issues concerning teenagers and the importance of sex education. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, the film is directed by Amit Rai.

"OMG 2", which released on August 11, is emerging as one of the commercial and critical hits of 2023. The movie has amassed Rs 101.61 crore at the national box office in 10 days and it is receiving acclaim for deftly dealing with taboo subjects like sex education with comedy.

At the end of the day, Gautam said, what matters is the love and respect of the audience.

"Stardom and all will come and go. It's all temporary. We are fortunate as actors that we get so much love from people. People often desire to be admired by others, be loved and respected, irrespective of the profession. Here, we are loved by people who we don't know," the 34-year-old added.

The actor, who is married to "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar, said she goes back to her real life as soon as a regular day at work ends.

"Like we talk about, ‘what we should make for dinner?’ or go grocery shopping, etc. The moment the camera is off, we are back to our own self," she said.