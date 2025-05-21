Given our best to make 'War 2' an action spectacle: Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is thrilled to see how the teaser of his blockbuster franchise ‘War 2’ broke the internet. Hrithik not only reprises the role of Kabir but also ups the ante of the super-spy Kabir in ‘War 2’ with his swagger, intensity, look, brilliant acting and ease in pulling off deadly action sequences that have got everyone talking.

“‘War’ is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan and me and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale and we have given our best to make ‘War 2’ an action spectacle for people,” said the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor.

Hrithik added that he has always been a huge fan of the action genre since he was a kid. “I really have fun whenever I do films like ‘War 2’. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir - a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now,” he said.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The action drama is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.