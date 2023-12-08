Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about her ‘Animal’ role Gitanjali and said that her strength is her most admirable trait and she loved every bit of playing the character.

On receiving so much love, Rashmika shared, “My loves!! The past couple of days have been so overwhelming with the amount of love I have been receiving for ‘Animal’ and it’s inexplicable. Thank you. Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor.”

“Her strength is her most admirable trait and I just loved every bit of playing her character. I’m going to forever cherish the moments spent on the sets with the whole team of ‘Animal’,” the ‘Goodbye’ actor added.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects that prove will surely be a treat to her fans, right from ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘D-51’ and the highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.