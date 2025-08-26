‘Gilmore Girls’ to celebrate 25-year anniversary with special documentary

Los Angeles: A ‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary, called ‘Searching For Stars Hollow’, is under production to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved show in October.

The show premiered on October 5, 2000 and followed a young single mother, Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham and her daughter, Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, in the small fictional town of Stars Hollow. The show ran for seven seasons and emerged as a cult classic. In 2016, the show returned for limited episodes, where it charted the characters’ lives for a year.

The documentary will star Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray.

‘Searching For Stars Hollow’, produced by ‘Ink On Paper Studios’, will analyse ‘the beloved show’s role in American cultural history’ and include never-before-seen interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes stories from crewmembers, writers and directors, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Besides Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristan Dugray), ‘Searching For Stars Hollow’ will also feature interviews with actors Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, Liz Torres, Emily Kuroda, Rose Abdoo, Kathleen Wilhoite, Matt Jones and Grant Lee Phillips, along with director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey and Kevin T Porter, who hosted the ‘Gilmore Guys’ podcast.

Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna are helming the project, with Adam F Goldberg executive producing and Jim Demonakos producing.