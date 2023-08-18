‘Ghoomer’ is a film about triumph, says Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher, who is seen playing a paraplegic sportsperson in ‘Ghoomer’, recently opened up about the preparation - both physical and mental - she went through in creating her character.

She revealed that one of her biggest inspirations was ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The actor said that the Indian batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

“For me, ‘Ghoomer’ is a film about triumph. And Yuvraj’s career has been an inspiring triumph. A sportsperson doesn’t just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been one that has inspired me and many like me,” she said.

Kher added, “To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket. I can't wait for him to see it.”

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, along with Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricket debut.