Ghazals are making a big comeback: Bickram Ghosh

Almost 25 years ago, tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh shook things up with ‘Rhythmscape’, blending classical and fusion in a way that redefined the soundscape. And now, as AI is reshaping the world, he’s back at it - pushing boundaries with ‘Transformation’, his brand-new ensemble act.

“Back then, I shifted from being a pure classical tabla player to a fusion artiste. But over the years, classical music itself has evolved. Now, with the electrification of Indian classical instruments, it’s reaching a much larger audience,” Ghosh said.

His new act ‘Transformation’ features a powerhouse lineup including Anjana Padmanabhan on vocals, Mahesh Raghvan on Geoshred, Nandini Shankar on violin, BC Manjunath on Mridangam, Pravan Dath on drums and Anay Gadgil on keyboards. “We’re showcasing the full spectrum - from pure classical to transformation,” he said. The ensemble debuted in Bengaluru and is now set to hit Kolkata as part of NAAD, a festival of dance and music, organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata Kendra, in collaboration with the Shankar Ghosh Tabla Foundation and curated by Ghosh himself. On Sunday at 6 pm, Ghosh will perform his new act at GD Birla Sabhaghar.

The festival, which combines traditional and contemporary Indian classical sounds, also featured Amaan Ali Bangash on sarod and Anubrata Chatterjee on tabla on Friday. “NAAD is unique because it combines Indian classical with Indian-classically sourced music. There’s also a North-South ‘jugalbandi’, where two artistes from different classical backgrounds play the same raga,” he said. This year’s lineup included Pravin Godkhindi on flute and U Rajesh on the Carnatic mandolin, alongside Yogesh Samsi on tabla and Swaminathan Selvaganesh on kanjira in the north-south quartet.

Kolkata, it seems, is experiencing a revival of live music, with packed audiences at classical concerts and an increasing number of festivals. Ghosh believes that the idea that Indian classical music is fading is the ‘biggest fallacy’. “Post-pandemic, nearly every Indian classical music show has been sold out. Maybe people are not getting soul content in the popular space, which is why they’re turning to Indian classical music,” Ghosh pondered.

He recalled an August 2024 concert with Padma Shri Tejendra Majumdar, where the duo played for over three hours to a full house. “It was a ticketed event - just the two of us on stage and not a single person left. That tells you something. And it’s not just classical music. Ghazals are making a big comeback too,” added Ghosh, who was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in contemporary fusion.