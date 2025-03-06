Gen-Z is changing the way music is created and consumed: Jackky Bhagnani

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani shared that independent music is giving healthy competition to mainstream norms because Gen-Z is changing the way music is created and consumed.

“Today, every aspiring musician can potentially churn out music independently thanks to platforms like ‘Spotify’, ‘YouTube’ and ‘Apple Music’. This has created a formidably powerful alternative industry,” he said.

His company, ‘Just Music’ has been making inroads into the music industry with an expanding portfolio of diverse offerings. “We intend to play a key role in steering the shift towards independent music by supporting talented artists. We are offering them a platform that prioritises creative freedom and expands the reach of clutter-breaking music.”

Talking about the ever-evolving musical tastes, he said: “Gen Z is changing the way music is created and consumed. They want music that is personal, original as well as diverse and fortunately, today there are many avenues that can help them to create as well as access music that resonates with them. This is why independent music is giving healthy competition to mainstream norms.”

Jackky said his label offers access to high-quality production, marketing strategies and distribution networks, ensuring that ‘independent artists can reach a wider audience and join the mainstream while maintaining their unique artistic identity’.

He hopes independent musicians will also be celebrated on international platforms. “We are actively working towards this goal by facilitating collaborations with global artists, exploring cross-cultural music projects and leveraging digital platforms to amplify Indian music beyond geographical boundaries.”