‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ win big at IIFA Technical Awards

The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) announced its technical winners in 2022. There is a total of nine categories of technical awards which include cinematography, screenplay, dialogue, choreography, sound design, editing, special effects (visuals), background score and sound design.

Of these, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ leads the pack as it bagged three awards. While ‘best cinematography’ was won by the director of photography Sudeep Chatterjee, ‘best screenplay’ went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha and ‘best dialogues’ was conferred upon Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ won ‘best choreography’ for the title track by choreographer duo, Bosco-Caesar and ‘best sound design’ award was bestowed to Mandar Kulkarni.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ won the award for ‘best editing’ by Sandeep Francis. Similarly, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer action adventure, ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ took home the trophy for another post-production work ‘best special effects (visual)’ by DNEG, Redefine.

While Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ was awarded the ‘best background score’ designed by Sam CS, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte-starrer streaming film ‘Monica O My Darling’ bagged the ‘best sound mixing’ with Gunjan A Sah, Boloy Kumar Doloi and Rahul Karpe as its winners.

The 23rd edition of IIFA is set to be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from May 26 through May 27. ‘IIFA Rocks’ will be hosted by Karan Johar and Farah Khan with live performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika Singh and Sukhbir.

The global IIFA Awards will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. The IIFA magic will escalate with live performances by Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.