'Game of Thrones' star Conleth Hill says final season was 'rushed'

London: Irish actor Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in "Game of Thrones", has opened up about the disappointing ending of his character in the final season of the HBO series, which he felt was "a bit rushed".

In an interview with ‘The Times’ UK newspaper, Hill said he was “inconsolable” when he got to know about the abrupt end of his character in the penultimate episode of the final season, which premiered in May 2019 to negative reviews.

In the eighth and last chapter, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) orders Varys' death by dragon fire when she learns that he betrayed her. Although the character’s actions were seen as noble, his arc felt incomplete, Hill said. Varys was also not given any closure with his political rival, Littlefinger, played by Aidan Gillen.

"I felt that the last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it. I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been,” Hill, 58, added.

"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss faced backlash for subpar scripting and an ending that seemed forced for the hit HBO series.