‘Game Changer’ movie leaked online

The much-awaited Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Game Changer’ had its release on January 10, 2025. But within hours, this S Shankar directorial has been leaked online. The pirated version of the film is reportedly available online.

Game Changer’s unauthorised copies are allegedly being circulated on piracy sites such as ‘Tamilrockers’, ‘Movierulz’, ‘Filmyzilla’ and ‘Telegram’. Anyone can easily access the film’s unauthorised downloads by searching ‘Game Changer Movie Download’ and ‘Game Changer Free HD Download’.

On the other hand, the film has been generating buzz among the fans and many have shared their early reaction to the film after watching it in the cinemas.

While a few are happy with Ram Charan’s performance in the film, a few called it ‘predictable’. A fan shared the ‘Game Changer Review’ that reads, “‘Game Changer’ is a crisp, fast-paced and heartfelt entertainer. It boldly delves into themes of power dynamics and their ties to systemic injustices. The intense confrontations between Ram Charan and Suryah are the film’s highlight, delivering solid and compelling moments.”

A few also shared that the ‘movie gets better after the first 45 minutes’. “The movie definitely gets better after the first 45 minutes and the last 30 minutes before the interval are very good, even though we can guess what’s going to happen next. Technical excellence on display! @shankarshanmugh never disappoints in grandeur. The action scenes, cinematography and visuals are next level!” shared a user on ‘X’.

However, on the release day, ‘Game Changer’ makers informed fans via ‘X’ that three of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s film songs had been ‘edited out’ from the film due to ‘technical challenges’. The fans will have to wait to see them on the big screens.

‘Game Changer’, featuring Ram Charan in a dual role as a political leader named Appanna and an IAS officer named Ram Nandan, is the actor’s first film with a solo lead in six years. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil and Jayaram.