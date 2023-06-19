Gal Gadot is ready to focus on her future projects

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is ready to focus on her future after ‘Wonder Woman 3’ was cancelled.

The star of ‘Heart of Stone’ recently opened up about what her next projects will look like as she continues to make strides in the industry, reported ‘Deadline’.

“To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing,” Gadot told ‘Total Film’.

The actor added, “The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it as it keeps me alive.”

“I’m not only going to do my own projects. I'm still going to work as an actress-for-hire. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about - from ideas that I conceived or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us - is an incredible thing,” she added.

As Peter Safran and James Gunn took hold of the ‘DC Universe’, they opted not to move forward with a third instalment of ‘Wonder Woman’ under Patty Jenkins’ direction.

The future of Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ is not clear yet, but ahead of the news that the film was getting scrapped, Gadot shared a heartfelt message.

“A few years ago, it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything, I’m grateful for you, the fans. I can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” the actor posted on ‘Twitter’.