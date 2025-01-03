Gainda: Exploring themes of conformity, identity & resistance

The timeless absurdist play ‘Rhinoceros’ by French playwright Eugène Ionesco has made its way to Indian audiences. Reimagined as ‘Gainda’ by the talented Indian theatre group ‘Articoll’, an offshoot of a Non-Governmental Organisation called ‘All India Centre for Urban and Rural Development’ (AICURD). The play, sponsored by GAIL, was staged at Sri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, New Delhi on December 26, 2024. The event saw many audiences with Chief Guest Gautam Lahiry, President of the ‘Press Club of India’, who lit the lamp accompanied by Mahendra Bhavsar, President of AICURD heralding the beginning of the play.

‘Gainda’ stays true to the essence of Ionesco’s work and explores universal themes of conformity, identity and resistance, making it strikingly relevant to contemporary society. First performed in 1959, the story of Ionesco’s ‘Rhinoceros’ revolves around the inhabitants of a small town who gradually transform into rhinoceroses, leaving the protagonist, Berenger, as the lone human refusing to succumb to the herd mentality. Janani Ray, Founder of ‘Articoll’ and director of the play, said that Ionesco’s play speaks to the eternal struggle of maintaining individuality and moral courage in a world increasingly swayed by others’ opinions. She added that while the play was written as a response to the rise of totalitarian ideologies during the mid-20th century, its allegorical nature transcends time and continues to resonate with audiences confronting issues of collective conformity and moral ambiguity in contemporary times too.

The production of ‘Gainda’ utilises innovative techniques to enhance its impact. The minimalist set design reflects the emptiness and alienation central to the play’s themes. The use of lighting and sound underscores moments of transformation, adding a surreal quality to the proceedings. The actors Amit Bansal, Minora Nair, Pankaj Gupta, Nirali Mishra, Sagar Mishra, Md Intzar and Yukti Puri deliver stellar performances, particularly the portrayal of Berenger by Divakar Sonkariya, whose gradual awakening and steadfast refusal to conform provide the play’s moral core.

The ensemble cast expertly conveys the tension between the comedic and tragic aspects of the play, balancing absurdity with moments of profound human vulnerability. Articoll’s production is a testament to the enduring power of theatre to engage with complex themes and provoke introspection and to the fact that the absurdist themes of Ionesco’s work are as relevant today as they were over six decades ago. The play’s exploration of identity, resistance and the human condition resonates universally. For those fortunate enough to witness ‘Gainda’, it’s more than a play - it’s an urgent call to stand firm against the pressures of conformity and to value the courage of individual thought.