Future of global cinema: Insights from legendary filmmakers at IFFI 2024

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has once again affirmed its commitment to the future of global cinema and the promotion of diverse narratives through an engaging panel discussion titled ‘360° Cinema: Film Festival Directors’ Round Table’. Held in the vibrant setting of Goa, the discussion was expertly moderated by acclaimed filmmaker and festival director Shekhar Kapur on Thursday, bringing together a distinguished panel of industry leaders.

Featuring Cameron Bailey, CEO of the ‘Toronto International Film Festival’ (TIFF), Giona Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the ‘Locarno Film Festival’ and Emma Boa, Festival Producer of the ‘Edinburgh International Film Festival’, the panel delved into the evolving landscape of cinema. A focal point of the conversation was the intersection of technology and cinema, where panelists debated whether innovations like virtual reality and digital filmmaking tools pose challenges or opportunities for traditional cinematic experiences.

Cameron Bailey articulated a balanced perspective, recognising that while technological advancements have expanded storytelling possibilities, they can’t replicate the communal experience of viewing films in theaters. “No technological advancement could replace the communal experience of watching a film in a theatre,” he emphasised, underscoring the intrinsic value of shared cinematic experiences that foster emotional connections among audiences.

Giona Nazzaro highlighted the pivotal role of Indian cinema on the global stage, praising its rich storytelling and universal themes that resonate with audiences around the world. He noted the international appeal of Indian stars and the unique narratives that emerge from the Indian film industry, asserting that they significantly contribute to shaping the global cinematic landscape and fostering cultural connections. His insights reinforced the notion that Indian cinema not only entertains but also enriches the cultural fabric of global storytelling.

The panelists further explored the critical function of film festivals in amplifying diverse voices and challenging dominant narratives. Festivals like IFFI serve as essential platforms for cultural exchange, enabling filmmakers from various backgrounds to connect with audiences in ways mainstream cinema often overlooks. This exchange is vital for the evolution of cinema as an art form and for the preservation of its cultural significance.

Cameron Bailey expressed his deep admiration for India’s profound passion for cinema, describing it as one of his favorite destinations worldwide. He noted, “India is a country most passionate about cinema and has evolved significantly in this art form.” Giona Nazzaro echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to witness the extraordinary cinematic achievements emerging from India annually. Emma Boa, who has visited India numerous times, reflected on her enduring connection to the country, stating, “It always feels like coming back home. This is my sixth visit and I am struck by how passionately everyone talks about cinema here.”

The discussion provided a compelling examination of the challenges and opportunities facing global cinema in the 21st century. As the industry continues to evolve, the role of film festivals like IFFI becomes increasingly crucial in preserving the art of cinema, fostering cultural exchange and ensuring that meaningful narratives reach a global audience. The insights shared by these legendary filmmakers not only highlight the enduring power of cinema to connect people but also reaffirm the vital importance of film festivals in navigating the ever-changing landscape of global storytelling.