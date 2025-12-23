From ‘Fallout’ to ‘Resident Evil’: 5 Video Game Adaptations That Are Taking Over Screens Worldwide

Long gone are the days when video games stayed in the gaming aisle. Today, they have become sources for some of the most ambitious storytelling on screen. With expansive worlds like ‘Fallout’, the striking visuals of ‘Arcane’ and the all-ages spectacle of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, video game-based movies and series are turning into global crowd-pullers. Whether you grew up holding a controller or are discovering these universes for the first time, these five adaptations prove that gaming stories are no longer just playable - they are downright addictive to watch.

Fallout

Few video game worlds are as instantly recognisable as ‘Fallout’ and the series understands exactly why. Based on one of the most celebrated video game franchises ever, the series explores a brutal yet darkly playful world where sheltered survivors are forced to confront the chaotic reality beyond their Vaults. Picking up after season one’s explosive finale, the newly released second season takes the story deeper into the Mojave wasteland and the iconic, post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, ‘Fallout’ Season 2 has already become all the rage on ‘Prime Video’.

Arcane









Even if you have never played a match, Arcane’s world-building, animation and emotional payoffs make it hard to stop at one episode. Set against the divided cities of Piltover and Zaun, the series follows two sisters forced onto opposite sides of a growing conflict fuelled by magic, technology, and ideology. As the invention of ‘Hextech’ promises power and progress in Piltover, the rise of the dangerous drug ‘Shimmer’ pushes Zaun further into chaos. Bringing to life iconic League of Legends characters like Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor and Ekko, the series explores how ambition, inequality and invention can create heroes and shatter families.

Resident Evil









Based on Capcom’s legendary ‘Resident Evil’ games, the franchise chronicles the global chaos unleashed by the Umbrella Corporation’s T-virus, which turns humans into zombies and spawns horrifying mutants. Across multiple films and series, survivors like Alice, Leon, Claire, Jill and Chris Redfield fight to uncover Umbrella’s dark secrets, stop the outbreak and protect what remains of humanity, blending survival horror, high-octane action and apocalyptic stakes in one enduring video game adaptation. The appeal of this franchise lies in how flexibly it adapts its core idea, often reshaping itself to reflect the era in which it is released.

The Last of Us









Naughty Dog’s ‘The Last of Us’ began as a critically acclaimed ‘PlayStation’ game and arrived on television already carrying a reputation for making players cry. The series honours that and then some. Set in a world ravaged by a deadly fungal outbreak, it follows a hardened smuggler, Joel, on a mission to escort Ellie, a teenage girl surprisingly immune to the infection, across a devastated America in the hope of finding a cure. As they navigate brutal threats and fragile survivor communities, an unlikely bond forms, turning the journey into a powerful exploration of love, loss and what it means to stay human.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie









The movie is pure comfort cinema for anyone who grew up with a controller in hand. Based on Nintendo’s iconic franchise, the movie follows Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are pulled through a mysterious warp pipe into a vibrant, alternate world and separated. While Luigi is captured by the fearsome Bowser, Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, where he teams up with Princess Peach and Toad. What ensues is a high-energy adventure filled with classic power-ups, familiar characters and fan-favourite moments, including a memorable showdown with Donkey Kong, all building up to an epic battle to save Luigi and stop Bowser’s plans to conquer the kingdom.