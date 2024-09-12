From brothel to ballot: Paoli Dam stuns in first look of ‘Julie’

Be it ‘Moner Manush’, ‘Kaalbela’, ‘Parapar’ or ‘Bulbbul’, actress Paoli Dam effortlessly slips into any character. And now, she is all set to surprise her fans with yet another intriguing role in the Bengali web series ‘Julie’ on ‘Addatimes’.

Directed by Aritra Sen, the series, which has a compelling story of survival, power and ambition, also stars Gaurav Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Kaushik Sen and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee.

Against a backdrop of political upheaval, ‘Julie’ unfolds as a gripping story of bravery, defiance and resilience. The series explores complex themes such as gender, power dynamics and moral ambiguity, delivering intense drama and unexpected twists that will captivate viewers. Will Julie’s ambitious journey come at too high a price or will she outsmart the system to carve out her place in a corrupt world?

In addition to Paoli’s compelling performance, ‘Julie’ features a stellar supporting cast. Gaurav takes on the role of a determined CBI officer, while Sen plays a prominent politician, bringing depth and gravitas to the series. Adding another layer to the political drama, Shruti’s character will also include a complex role as the politician’s daughter. “Julie, with her remarkable singing talent, aspires to break free from the constraints of the red-light district and lead a normal life. As she steps into mainstream politics, she encounters considerable stigma and challenges due to her past. Nevertheless, she remains determined to overcome these obstacles and make her mark in the political sphere,” said the director. The series will stream in October.