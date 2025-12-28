From ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to ‘The Bluff’: The Unmissable Explosive Action Slate of 2026

If you love your action-packed cinema, larger than life and full ‘paisa vasool’, 2026 is about to treat you very well. From slick global thrillers to high-octane spectacles, the coming months and the year overall are stacked with films and series that promise pure adrenaline, both in theatres and on OTT. Get ready because 2026 is shaping up to be an explosive, action-packed ride with these titles leading the pack!

The Bluff

Our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is charting new waters in Prime Video’s ‘The Bluff’. This time, as a Caribbean woman and former pirate, whose long-buried past erupts when a band of ruthless buccaneers invade her island. In this high-voltage actioner, PeeCee steps into a gripping, never-before-seen role and with the Russo Brothers serving as the producers, audiences can expect a tense, high-stakes adventure packed with scale, emotion and that unmistakable blockbuster flair. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison and others.

Spider Noir









Nicolas Cage returns to the ‘Spider-Verse’ in a full-blown live-action avatar as an older, jaded private investigator in 1930s New York, trying to solve cases as the city’s only superhero while wrestling with mistakes from his past. Produced by ‘Sony Pictures Television’ for ‘MGM+’ and ‘Prime Video’ and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Harry Bradbeer, ‘Spider Noir’ will stream in both black and white and colour, capturing the moody pulp energy of the original comics. With a standout ensemble around Cage, including Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson, this series is set to become one of the most stylish action-detective hybrids on everyone’s timeline.

Avengers: Doomsday









‘Marvel’ swings for the fences with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which marks the arrival of one of the franchise’s most formidable villains, Doctor Doom. A master of both advanced science and dark mysticism, Doom’s rise unleashes a multiverse-level threat unlike anything the Avengers have faced before. In a jaw-dropping twist, Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU, this time as Doom himself, setting the stage for one of Marvel’s most explosive chapters yet.

Blade Runner 2099









‘Blade Runner 2099’ continues the iconic sci-fi franchise, jumping about 50 years from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ into a future that is even more fractured and morally grey. It follows Cora, a lifelong fugitive who has survived by constantly adopting new identities. To secure a stable future for her brother, she takes on one final persona and reluctantly partners with Olwen, a Replicant confronting the end of her life. Directed by Karena Evans, the series is headlined by Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh, along with Tom Burke, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Maurizio Lombardi and Daniel Rigby in key roles.

Big screen or bedroom screen, the coming slate is packed with muscle, scale and drama. From Priyanka leading a pirate fightback to Spider-Man swinging through 1930s New York, action is clearly back in full form. Better start clearing space on that watchlist now!