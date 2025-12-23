Fresh Face: How Dibyajyoti Dutta lost weight & shaved his head for Srijit Mukherji’s Film

If you are a Bengali, there is no way you haven’t heard of the hit TV serial ‘Anurager Chhowa’. Even if you don’t watch TV serials, chances are you know about this show. At just 26, Dibyajyoti Dutta enjoys a massive fan base, largely due to the immense popularity of his character, Dr Surjo Sengupta on ‘Anurager Chhowa’. From ‘Desher Maati’ to ‘Chuni Panna’, Dibyajyoti has had a fortunate run on Bengali TV. Now, the young actor is stepping into Bengali cinema with National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji’s much-anticipated ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey’. For any actor, this is a golden opportunity, a true gateway to stardom. What makes it even more special is that Dibyajyoti has been entrusted with a role that is close to every Bengali’s heart, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

When Srijit called him one morning in November 2024, Dibyajyoti was taken completely by surprise. “Srijit da told me he was thinking of casting me as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, but I would need to lose weight,” he recalled. From the very next day, Dibyajyoti began his transformation. He stopped lifting weights and focused on yoga and Surya Pranam. “I did sprinting, running and bodyweight exercises. I ate only once or twice a day. Just before the shoot began, I ate only once a day. If I felt hungry at night, I would have just a watermelon,” he said with a smile.

When Srijit first approached him for the role, primarily because of his physical resemblance to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Dibyajyoti weighed 101 kilos. During the shoot, he brought it down to 75 kilos and after filming wrapped up, he reached 73 kilos. He also shaved off his hair. For a leading TV actor, this can be a near-career risk. But Dibyajyoti didn’t hesitate. He also shared how the makers of ‘Anurager Chhowa’ supported him throughout this phase.

A glance at Dibyajyoti’s ‘Instagram’ reveals his passion for fitness and gym culture. With his looks and physique and a strong female fan following, he could easily have chosen to make his big-screen debut in a romantic film. When asked about this, his response was instant. “Who can be more romantic than Chaitanya Mahaprabhu? He showed the world the path of pure, selfless love for God, beyond all social and material boundaries,” he said. Sitting beside him, actress Subhashree Ganguly, who plays Binodini in the film, appeared visibly impressed. She praised the young actor’s dedication, both on and off the set.

Dibyajyoti admitted he was initially apprehensive, especially since ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey’ features big names like Bratya Basu, Subhashree Ganguly, Jisshu Sengupta and others. But Srijit’s advice was simple: focus, prepare and surrender to the role. “I did a lot of research on Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. I read books recommended by Srijit da, especially those discussing the various theories around his disappearance,” he said.

Spending long days on set with senior actors and an experienced director has been a learning curve. Dibyajyoti feels it has made him more focused and serious about his craft. Asked whether he plans to continue TV or shift entirely to films after his big-screen debut, he replied, “I am reading a few scripts, but right now, nothing matters more than ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey’.”