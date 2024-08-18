French actor and heartthrob Alain Delon dies at 88

Alain Delon, the internationally acclaimed French actor who embodied both the bad guy and the policeman and made hearts throb around the world, died at age 88, French media reported. With his handsome looks and tender manner, the prolific actor was able to combine toughness with an appealing, vulnerable quality that made him one of France’s memorable leading men. Delon was also a producer, appeared in plays and later years, in television movies.

His children announced the death on Sunday in a statement to the French national news agency ‘Agence France-Presse’, a common practice in France. Tributes to Delon immediately started pouring in on social platforms and all leading French media switched to full-fledged coverage of his rich career.

At the prime of his career, in the 1960s and 1970s, Delon was sought out by some of the world’s top directors, from Luchino Visconti to Joseph Losey. In his later years, Delon grew disillusioned with the movie industry, saying that money had killed the dream. “Money, commerce and television have wrecked the dream machine,” he wrote in a 2003 edition of newsweekly ‘Le Nouvel Observateur’. “My cinema is dead. And me, too.” But he continued to work frequently, appearing in several TV movies in his 70s.