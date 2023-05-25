Freida Pinto shares her struggle with postpartum depression

Los Angeles: Detailing her brush with postpartum depression, "Slumdog Millionaire" star Freida Pinto has said she used to cry a lot and feel alone months after she gave birth to her son in 2021.

The actor, now based out of Los Angeles, first talked about her postpartum struggle in an ‘Instagram’ post last year.

In the podcast "It Sure is a Beautiful Day" with Catt Sadler, Pinto said the condition hit her at the time when she was slowly trying to get back to work.

"It really hit me after the first three months. In the fourth month when I flew back to LA and I was ready to kind of dip my toe back into work, the anxiety really started building. I was feeling like 'I can't do this, what have I done, the baby's always screaming'. I remember crying so much and feeling so alone and my parents had just about left to fly back to India..." she said in the clip shared on her official ‘Instagram’ page.

The 38-year-old actor, who shares 18-month-old son Rumi-Ray with photographer Cory Tran, said her husband encouraged her to seek professional help.

"My husband was like, ‘You need to start seeing a therapist. The things you were saying and the things you are doing it is also feeling very self-sabotaging. You need the sleep, but you are sitting up trying to fix things and plan things’," she recalled.

"And the fact that I can say today it is so normal. It was horrible, but I'm happy I went through that because I can relate better," Pinto added.

In the caption to her ‘Instagram’ post, she wrote: "I had a very candid conversation with @iamcattsadler about one of the most meaningful chapters of my life. We covered big topics surrounding my postpartum journey, marriage and career on her podcast 'It Sure is a Beautiful Day'."

Pinto and Tran tied the knot in 2020.