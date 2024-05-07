‘Freedom at Midnight’ ropes in five foreign actors to cast

New Delhi: The makers of the political thriller series ‘Freedom at Midnight’ have added five international actors to the cast. The five actors - Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay and Cordelia Bugeja - will play pivotal roles in the ‘Sony LIV’ series, which comes from filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and aims to bring alive defining moments from India’s partition, a press release said.

‘StudioNext’ and Advani’s ‘Emmay Entertainment’ are co-producing the show, based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

‘Jubilee’ star Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra of ‘Scam 1992’ fame and popular TV actor Rajendra Chawla are playing Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, respectively, in the series.

McGibney and Bugeja are essaying the roles of Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten, the last Viceroy and Vicereine of India, respectively. Finlay has been cast as Archibald Wavell, the Commander-in-Chief and Viceroy of India preceding Mountbatten.