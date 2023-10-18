Salman Khan is thrilled with the positive response to the trailer for ‘Tiger 3’ and said that he has been fortunate to have movies in his career that have given him a lot of love.

“I think what we are witnessing today as a response to the ‘Tiger 3’ trailer is simply outstanding. I have been fortunate to have films in my career that have given me a lot of love. But to get this volume of appreciation and to see this amount of frenzy after a trailer launch, is truly special and a rare feeling,” he said.

He added, “I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch ‘Tiger 3’ in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya and Tiger.”

“I’m aware that these two super-agents hold a special place in the hearts of the audience and I’m glad that we have lived up to their expectations with the ‘Tiger 3’ trailer. I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemy shoulder to shoulder.”

Katrina Kaif is also happy with the response the trailer has gotten. “It’s incredible to see the reaction that the trailer for ‘Tiger 3’ has! It’s simply phenomenal to have all this love come our way because the entire team has given their all to make ‘Tiger 3’ an action spectacle. This is the third film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise and I’m well aware of the massive expectations that people have for ‘Tiger 3’. I’m happy that the trailer is getting unanimous love and it brilliantly sets the tone for the ‘Tiger 3’ campaign till release.”