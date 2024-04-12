For Mrunal Thakur, the ‘toughest part of acting is moving on’

Mrunal Thakur has garnered much acclaim with standout performances in prominent films like ‘Hi Nanna’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Jersey’, the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’ and others. Through her acting prowess, she has consistently demonstrated her talent and carved out a respected name for herself.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment news portal, Mrunal recalled some of her most beloved and iconic characters, offering insights into her previous experiences in the industry.

On asking her about the toughest part of acting, she replied that if someone is not in sync, that magic won’t happen. What is difficult is when a movie ends and when someone comes back home, it feels like heartbreak. It’s like, she loves those characters and she’ll never get to be them.

She further added that this heartbreak is crazier than an actual romantic heartbreak. There are days when she doesn’t know what to do. If there’s one character that she wants to be, it’s Sita Mahalaxmi. So, the most difficult part is to move on, because for her, she has lived through those characters and someone just told her that she needs to leave those characters behind. She is trying to do so and that is the toughest part.