For me, there is nothing greater than your feelings: Muntashir Shukla

Mumbai: ‘Adipurush’ dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla said that the makers of the mythological epic film have decided to ‘revise some of the dialogues’ after the Prabhas-starrer was criticised for its pedestrian language.

Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the retelling of the ‘Ramayana’, said that the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

“For me, there is nothing greater than your feelings. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues that are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week,” Shukla said in a statement shared on his official ‘Twitter’ account.

‘Adipurush’, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Directed by Om Raut and produced by ‘T-Series’, the big-budget multilingual saga ‘Adipurush’ has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the ‘Lanka Dahan’ sequence, among others.

Many viewers and political party leaders pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters, especially Bajrang (Hanuman), played by Devdatta Nage.

In his statement, which he wrote in Hindi, Shukla said that it’s possible that in a three-hour film, he may have written ‘something different from your imagination for three minutes of duration’, but viewers shouldn’t hurry to label him as a ‘Sanatan drohi’.

“The first lesson one can learn from ‘Ramkatha’ is to respect every emotion. What is right or wrong changes with time, but the feeling is constant. I wrote more than 4,000 lines as dialogue in ‘Adipurush’ and some sentiments got hurt on five of those lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita’s chastity was described. I was hoping to receive praise for them, which I don’t know why I didn’t get,” he added.