‘For me, being a part of good cinema is all that matters’

Actor Sonam Kapoor is ready to explore streaming platforms if she is approached with a tentpole film or series.

“For me, being a part of good content and good cinema is all that matters. The platform where it’s released is immaterial because the world has changed. I’m excited to lead a project on streaming that bowls people over. I’m thoroughly loving the diversity of content out there,” she said.

Sonam is an avid watcher of content on streaming and is happy with how the platforms have changed the content appetite of people.

“I have always wanted to make my foray into streaming, provided I’m headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge-watcher of the outstanding content,” she shared.