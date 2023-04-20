New Delhi: With four back-to-back successes on streaming platforms, Yami Gautam is on a roll, but the actor never signs a film thinking whether it is for OTT or theatre. She is currently receiving praise for her performance in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’. The suspense thriller became the most-viewed Indian film on ‘Netflix’ within two weeks of its March 24 premiere.

While this is her fourth consecutive release on a streaming platform after ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’, Gautam said she isn’t someone who discriminates between audiences or mediums.

“For me, an audience is an audience. I’m coming from a background where whatever you do, you get labelled by some bracket. I don’t want to be under any kind of label. I’m just very thankful to have found an audience,” the actor told the top news agency.

Gautam said she often gets lines like ‘so now you are the queen of’ OTT or ‘now you are doing such roles’, but she takes such comments with a pinch of salt as she believes she has earned the trust of her audience.

“The audience has started developing this faith that if Yami is in a film, it must be something interesting. Even before the pandemic, ‘Uri’ and ‘Bala’ were the last two theatrical releases I had and I was fortunate that they were an amalgamation of not just successful films but good films,” the actor said.

She added, “I’m an actor. When I sign a film, I don’t think in my head if it’s for OTT or theatre. A film is a film. Our job is to entertain and engage the audience and we will continue doing that. I would love to dabble between both the mediums.”

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ revolves around Neha, an air hostess (Gautam) and her businessman beau Ankit (Sunny Kaushal) who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Playing a layered character like Neha was a ‘fun, heartbreaking and emotional’ experience, she said.