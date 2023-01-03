For Manoj Bajpayee, The Only Thing That Matters Is The Script

Despite his popularity and enormous talent, Manoj Bajpayee prefers to keep a low profile and only talks about work when needed.

The 53-year-old Bollywood actor, who entered the OTT space with his hugely acclaimed web series 'The Family Man' in 2019, is now set to return with the third season of the show, reportedly based on terrorism in Northeast India.

Apart from this, Manoj, who has never left stardom to guide his path, has several other projects in the pipeline, out of which the action thriller 'Joram' will have its world premiere at an esteemed film festival soon.

In a recent interview with a leading media house, the 'Satya' star opened up about his roles and how he picks up a project.

Elaborating on the same, Manoj said that for him, the banner or basic premise of the movie does not matter much; rather, it is all about his role and the script. Adding that the big banner movies do not guarantee success, the 'Kaun?' star said that in this volatile phase in Bollywood, it is the scripts that are rooted in the reality that are the real winners.

Moving on, the Bollywood actor said that there are always expectations when his name is attached to a project, but that pressure only comes from within. Adding that he loves the craft of filmmaking, he said that it is his constant endeavour to prove himself with every project that he takes up.

Apart from 'Joram', Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in 'Bandaa', which is a courtroom drama. Apart from this, he also has projects like 'Gulmohar' and 'Despatch' in the pipeline.