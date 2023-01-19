For Dibyendu Bhattacharya, 'Langda Tyaagi was a fun character to play' in 'Aar Ya Paar'

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is known for his screen-grabbing, positively intimidating performances and is one of the most celebrated actors today in the entertainment realm. He is affectionately known as the ‘secret ingredient’ behind the success of various films and OTT projects because of his on-screen artistic brilliance.

Dibyendu has once again won the adulation of netizens as his performance as ‘Langda Tyaagi’ in the series ‘Aar Ya Paar’ has been breaking the Internet. Twitteratis were quick enough to draw comparisons between Dibyendu’s portrayal and Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the same name.

On playing such a diverse role, Dibyendu stated, “Langda Tyaagi was a fun character to play. He is a mastermind and while playing such characters, I ensure that the essence of the story matches the intensity of the character with a balance of humour.”

On receiving accolades for his performance, he further stated, “I am grateful for all the love coming in. A big thank you to the audiences for their kind words. It is really a great start to the year!”