For Aditya Roy Kapur, 'comfort is key'

Aditya Roy Kapur believes that he doesn’t experiment a lot when it comes to fashion. He also shared an anecdote that he doesn’t throw away clothes quickly and wears them over a period.

Describing his style, Aditya told a leading media house in an exclusive chat, “I think I have a certain type when it comes to buying clothes. I wear a lot of baggy jeans and checkered shirts. I just find that the most comfortable to put on. Comfort is key for me and I think I don’t experiment a lot.”

Aditya, who makes head turns courtesy of his sharp dressing style, walked as the showstopper for the label Kalki at the LFW x FDCI on the ultimate day on Sunday.

Sharing tips on how to ace the sharp and slick look, Aditya said, “Just wear what you feel like wearing at the moment. Dress your personality and keep at it. I wear a lot of baggy jeans for comfort so if that is comfortable for you, why not? I also don’t throw away clothes quickly. I wear them over a period, so I’d definitely say that style plays a very important role in that.”

Replying to whether he believes that only expensive garments can make style statements, he said, “That’s not true. I think style is just inherent. Either you have it or you don’t. If you have it, you can make a shirt picked up from the street look really cool and smart and if you don’t, you won’t be able to carry even a designer outfit.”

On the work front, Aditya will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’, starring Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Sheikh and many others.