Five thrillers worth adding to your binge list right now

Thrillers work best when they make you uneasy. Not because something jumps out at you, but because something feels slightly off. A character pauses too long before answering a question. A lie begins to crack. A past mistake refuses to stay buried. The most addictive thrillers thrive in that tension, where every conversation feels loaded, every character seems to be hiding something and every reveal shifts the ground beneath your feet. This streaming slate brings exactly that kind of storytelling. From forensic investigations and murder mysteries to psychological mind games and survival thrill rides, these stories lean into suspense in very different ways. If you are in the mood for twists that arrive when you least expect them, here are five thrillers that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Scarpetta: Patricia Cornwell’s legendary forensic investigator finally makes her leap to stream on Prime Video’s ‘Scarpetta’. Nicole Kidman leads this highly anticipated thriller series as Dr Kay Scarpetta, a brilliant medical examiner who uses forensic science to speak for the dead. When a chilling serial killer case lands on her desk, Kay is forced to confront a career-defining investigation from 28 years ago that could threaten everything she’s built. As past and present collide, Scarpetta must confront old ghosts while racing to stop a killer who always seems one step ahead.

Accused: Boasting Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead, Netflix’s ‘Accused’ follows a renowned gynaecologist, whose carefully built life begins to unravel when a series of serious allegations surface against her. As the accusations threaten to destroy both her professional reputation and personal life, the situation grows even more complicated when her wife begins investigating the truth herself, uncovering secrets that blur the line between innocence and guilt. What follows is a gripping psychological thriller about trust, power and the consequences of buried truths.









The Housemaid: Based on Freida McFadden’s wildly popular novel, Apple TV+’s ‘The Housemaid’ is a riveting mystery thriller starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Millie, who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Winchester couple, hoping for a fresh start. But what begins as the perfect opportunity soon spirals into a dangerous web of secrets, scandal and shifting power, as the truth behind the mansion’s closed doors proves far darker than it seems.









Kohrra 2: After the haunting first season, Netflix’s ‘Kohrra’ returned to the fields and towns of rural Punjab with another unsettling murder investigation. As Sub-inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) and Assistant Sub-inspector Amarpal Jasjit Garundi (Barun Sobti) join forces to dig deeper into the case, they uncover family tensions, buried resentment and personal secrets that stretch far beyond the crime itself. What makes this crime thriller enthralling is its slow-burning storytelling, where the emotional lives of the investigators become just as complicated as the case they are trying to solve.









Pretty Lethal: ‘Pretty Lethal’ is an action-packed thriller that follows five rival ballerinas en route to a prestigious dance competition when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. Forced to take shelter at an eerie roadside inn run by the mysterious former ballet prodigy Devora Kasimer, played by Uma Thurman, the dancers soon realise that something is unsettlingly wrong. As danger closes in, they must put aside their rivalries and rely on years of relentless training, turning their precision, discipline and even pointe shoes into unexpected weapons in a fight for survival. The film is set to premiere on March 18 on ‘Prime Video’.









Whether you’re drawn to mind-bending mysteries, high-stakes investigations or stories where every secret carries deadly consequences, these thrillers promise the kind of suspense that keeps you hooked!