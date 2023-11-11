First TAVR in the east, thanks to Dr PK Hazra

Under the visionary leadership of Dr PK Hazra, AMRI Hospital Dhakuria has reached remarkable milestones over the past 25 years. A pioneering achievement that stands out is the reputed hospital’s groundbreaking introduction of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) in eastern India. This revolutionary procedure under the able leadership of Dr PK Hazra and his exceptional team, allowed for the replacement of cardiac valves without the need for traditional bypass surgery, marking a significant advancement in the field of cardiovascular medicine in the region.



Dr PK Hazra's dynamic leadership at AMRI Hospital Dhakuria has once again catapulted the institution to the forefront of healthcare innovation. In a historic achievement, the hospital emerged as the first in eastern India to successfully implant a wireless pacemaker in an elderly patient. This pioneering achievement shows the hospital's dedication to providing state-of-the-art healthcare solutions to the region.

Notably, he was closely associated with the implantation of the first artificial heart in the region. Moreover, Dr PK Hazra achieved a significant milestone by performing the first valve clipping procedure in eastern India without the need to open the chest. One of the most heartening aspects of Dr PK Hazra’s illustrious career is the enduring success of a patient with an artificial heart, who remains one of the region’s longest-surviving recipients of this remarkable technology.

Adding to his already remarkable career, Dr PK Hazra achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first in the country to implant an MRI-compatible subcutaneous defibrillator successfully. Furthermore, he was the first to introduce renal denervation for the treatment of hypertension using electrical therapy.

AMRI Hospital Dhakuria also became the first to pioneer shockwave therapy. It has emerged as a prominent center of excellence in the country, where new cutting-edge devices, new therapies, and new treatments have been developed, benefiting not only thousands of patients across India but also in Asia.

Dr PK Hazra has played a pivotal role in this journey by mentoring both young and senior physicians from various hospitals across the country. This guidance and mentorship, provided before, during, and after the challenges posed by Covid-19, have resulted in the training of a new generation of skilled practitioners, ensuring that these procedures are conducted with the utmost safety and precision.

The last 25 years have witnessed an extraordinary journey at AMRI Hospital Dhakuria, now AMRI Manipal, marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence. This centrally located hospital in Kolkata has consistently been at the forefront of medical advancements,

offering state-of-the-art science and medicine. It has introduced revolutionary treatments for diabetes, cholesterol vaccines, and heart failure guidelines, reshaping the healthcare landscape of the entire nation.

Cutting-edge technologies such as laser systems for cardiac patients, robotic surgical systems, advanced imaging for heart attack prevention, innovative heart angioplasties, diverse pacemaker options, and life-saving therapies are poised to reach a wider population in this region.

This journey has been one of monumental achievements, reflected in the numerous accreditations and the esteemed reputation that the hospital has garnered over time. As we celebrate Diwali, let us also bask in the light of life and the remarkable contribution of AMRI Hospital Dhakuria to the field of healthcare.