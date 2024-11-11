First song of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘I Want to Talk’ unveiled

Ever since the trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want to Talk’ starring Abhishek Bachchan has been unveiled, it has found enough appreciation from the audience. Now, the first song of the film ‘Dil Ghabraye’ has also been released.

Sung by the acclaimed indie artiste Taba Chake, ‘Dil Ghabraye’ marks his Bollywood debut. Known for his soulful voice and poetic lyrics that resonate with fans across the indie music scene, Chake brings a distinctive depth and sensitivity to the film’s soundtrack.

With its deeply emotive melody and poignant lyrics, ‘Dil Ghabraye’ perfectly captures the heart of ‘I Want to Talk’, a story that celebrates life’s fleeting yet precious moments. “This song is the emotional core of 'I Want to Talk'. Taba’s unique voice brings authenticity to the story,” said the ‘Piku’ director.