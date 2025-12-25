First Look: Students vs police in ‘Hok Kolorob’ teaser

The Jadavpur University student movement of 2014 will always be remembered as one of the most powerful student uprisings in the country. The chant of ‘Hok Kolorob’ didn’t just stay confined to the JU campus - it echoed across India. And now, that real-life moment seems to have inspired director Raj Chakraborty’s upcoming Bengali film, titled ‘Hok Kolorob’.

Though Chakraborty, also the TMC MLA from Barrackpore, has denied any such similarities, the teaser released on Christmas tells a different story. It clearly shows a tense face-off between students and the police, mirroring the very essence of the Jadavpur University protests. The teaser introduces audiences to top cop Khudiram Chaki, played by Saswata Chatterjee. For the veteran actor, slipping into the role of a tough police officer seems effortless, especially after his much-appreciated turn as Animesh Dutta in the ‘Proloy’ series - also directed by Chakraborty. Chaki’s attitude and approach strongly bear resemblance to his ‘Proloy’ character. Incidentally, Chatterjee will also be seen reprising his cop avatar in Chakraborty’s next web series, ‘Abar Proloy 2’.

Produced by actor Subhashree Ganguly, the teaser further drops a major hint when a shot flashes the words ‘Jadupur University Hostel’, making the inspiration behind the story hard to miss. The film also stars Om Sahani, John Bhattacharya and Rohaan Bhattacharya and is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.