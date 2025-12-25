First Look: Prosenjit Chatterjee returns as Kakababu in early 2026

If you were missing actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on the big screen in Bengal for some time, here’s some good news. Kakababu is back once again and so is the veteran actor. The teaser of the latest Kakababu film ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’ was unveiled on Christmas.

Following the success of ‘Mishawr Rawhoshyo’ (2013), ‘Yeti Obhijaan’ (2017) and ‘Kakababur Protyaborton’ (2022), Kakababu embarks on a brand-new journey, this time to unravel a gripping mystery set in the historic and enigmatic land of Hampi. However, this time, it’s not Srijit Mukherji who is wielding the megaphone but young director Chandrasish Ray.

Based on austere author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s legendary story, ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’ follows the iconic trio, Kakababu (played by Prosenjit), Shontu (Aryann Bhowmik) and Jojo (Pushan Dasgupta) on a high-stakes quest to uncover a mythical diamond believed to outshine the Kohinoor. The teaser also introduces Satyam Bhattacharya and Sreya Bhattacharya, who welcome Kakababu and his team to Hampi, setting the stage for a mystery layered with intrigue, danger and discovery. The Bengali film hits theatres on January 23, 2026.