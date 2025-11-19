First look & premiere date for ‘Steal’ unveiled

‘Prime Video’ released first-look images from the smart heist thriller, ‘Steal’, starring Sophie Turner (‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Joan’), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (‘Bodies’, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’) and Archie Madekwe (‘Saltburn’, ‘Gran Turismo’). All six episodes will be available on January 21, 2026, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Steal’ is a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Sophie Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it. A typical workday at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves bursts in and forces Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands.

But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the centre of this far-reaching crime.

The series comes from executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza and producer Nuala O'Leary. ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ is producing alongside ‘Drama Republic’.