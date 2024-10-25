First look of ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’ is out

Director Joybrata Das faced a lot of challenges while making his new pulp action thriller, ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’. This indie film stars Rudranil Ghosh, Saurav Das, Payel Sarkar, Rishav Basu, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Anuradha Mukherjee, Sudip Mukherjee and Anindya Pulak Banerjee. Describing the film as a unique blend of action and comedy, Joybrata aims to bring a fresh twist to the genre.

The plot centers around a rare, antique liquor bottle and a group of criminals scheming to steal it. As they set their plan in motion, an array of surprising incidents disrupts their mission, leading to a series of counterplans and unexpected twists that propel the story. When asked about the title, ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’, the director explained that each character is a criminal with a distinct specialty - whether in theft, as a professional hitman or as a lock artist. Viewing these talents as ‘fine arts’ and the characters as ‘artists’, he found the title to be an apt choice.

Joybrata spent nearly three years independently producing the film, relying on the support and funds of friends from his film school circle. With frequent financial setbacks, the project was halted multiple times, only to be revived when new resources were secured.