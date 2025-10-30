First look of ‘Rappa Roy O Full Stop Dot Com’ out

If you are one of those who grew up watching cartoons, then you must have heard about Rappa Roy, one of the famous comics characters in Bengali literature created by Amo Bandyopadhyay. And now, Rappa is all set to enter the world of Bengal films. Directed and produced by Dhiman Barman, the film, titled ‘Rappa Roy O Full Stop Dot Com’, stars Arpan Ghhoshal as Rappa, Debashis Roy as Tony and Alivia Sarkar as Dolphin Ganguly. The film also stars Shantilal Mukherjee, Rajatava Dutta, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Sujan Mukherjee and others and releases on November 21, 2025.