First look of ‘Raas’ unveiled

After the success of ‘Pariah’, the director-actor duo of Tathagata Mukherjee and Vikram Chatterjee are back. But unlike ‘Pariah’, which was an actioner, this time, they have brought forward a tale about rediscovering lost Bengali culture and traditions, titled ‘Raas’. The multi-starrer Bengali film narrates the story of a grandson reconnecting with his grandmother, a son returning to his roots and a bygone golden era coming alive once again.

For the first time, Vikram and Devlina Kumar will be seen together on the big screen. ‘Raas’ features 50 actors, with 32 primary characters. This movie is partly autobiographical for the director as it is inspired by memories of his childhood. Apart from Vikram and Devlina, the Bengali film stars Anirban Chakrabarty, Anasuya Majumder, Shankar Debnath, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Ranojoy, Sudip Mukherjee and others.