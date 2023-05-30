First look of Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' unveiled

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and ‘Netflix’ recently shared the first look teaser of the upcoming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, based on the life of the iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s.

Directed by Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

It presents the true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila (Dosanjh), who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27, the official plotline reads.

Chamkila was the highest-selling artist of his time. He is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Ali said that making ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ about the life of the music star has been a ‘unique journey for me’.

“I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having ‘Netflix’ as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe,” the director, known for films such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Highway’, said.

Dosanjh, who has previously featured in Hindi films ‘Phillauri’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Good Newwz’, said that playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of his career.

“I am thrilled to be returning to ‘Netflix’ with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life,” he said.

Parineeti, who is essaying the role of Chamkila’s wife and singing partner Amarjot, said, “Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and collaborating with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix’s global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila’s inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide.”