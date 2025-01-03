First look of ‘Mukhoshe Manushe Khela’ is out

In Bengal, we are used to watching thrillers but what if a thriller is set against the corporate industry? Bengali film ‘Mukhoshe Manushe Khela: Dark Mind Games’ starring Joydip Chakraborty, Priyanka Sarkar and Subrata Dutta is a gripping murder mystery, that promises to excite the audiences with its unique take on corporate intrigue. Real-life cop ACP Aloke Sanyal will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Directed by Orpheus Mukhoty, the film will be released in February 2025. Apart from Bengal, the film will also be released in the UAE.