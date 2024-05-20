First look of ‘Mirai’ out

After a gap of eight years, Telugu actor Manoj Manchu is making a comeback to the silver screen, redefining the superhero’s universe with his latest avatar as ‘The Black Sword’ in the highly anticipated film, ‘Mirai’. The film also stars Teja Sajja as the Super Yodha with Karthik Ghattamaneni directing the mega project.

On his birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of Manchu as ‘The Black Sword’. “The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return,” he said.

The film, set against the backdrop of the visually stunning and narrative-rich world of Mirai, promises to deliver a blend of traditional heroics and modern storytelling that will captivate audiences worldwide. It explores the secrets of Ashoka’s nine unknown books, weaving history and mythology into an epic tale. Mirai will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.