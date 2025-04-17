First look of ‘Bhutopurbo’ unveiled

Bengali audiences have always had a special place in their hearts for films based on literature. Now, director duo Kakoli Ghosh and Avinab Mukherjee are ready to impress the audiences with their new Bengali film ‘Bhutopurbo’. Inspired by the works of three iconic writers - Rabindranath Tagore, Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay and Manoj Sen - the film brings together three compelling stories connected by a thread of the paranormal.

The stories - ‘Monihara’, ‘Taranath Tantrik’ and ‘Sikar’ - are well-loved among Bengali readers and now they’re coming to life on the big screen. In ‘Monihara’, Satyam Bhattacharya plays Phanibhushan, with Amrita Chattopadhyay as Monimalika. ‘Taranath Tantrik’ features Saptarshi Maulik as Taranath and Rupanjana Mitra as Matu Pagli. In ‘Sikar’, Sandipta Sen stars as Tilottama, alongside Suhotra Mukhopadhyay as Purnendu.