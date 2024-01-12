First look of Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt from Parambrata’s directorial is here

Aparna Sen stepped into the world of cinema as Mrinmoyee in ‘Samapti’ in 1961, while Anjan Dutt made his debut in 1981 with ‘Chalchitro’. These initial steps marked the beginning of the cinematic journeys of two stalwarts in Indian Cinema. Almost a decade later, they collaborated on ‘Mahaprithibi’ and ‘Ek Din Achnaak’, both under the direction of Mrinal Sen. However, they did not share screen space. After 27 years, they reunited in Srijit Mukherji's ‘Ek Je Chhilo Raja’, this time as opposing lawyers, not a couple. However, Parambrata Chatterjee has managed to do what many filmmakers may have longed for. Finally, they are set to share the screen as a couple for the first time in Chatterjee new directorial ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’. Drawing inspiration from the iconic song by Hemanta Mukhopadhyay in the film 'Deep Jwele Jai', this film will surely be a treat for the Bengali cinegoers.

‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’ narrates the story of an elderly couple Amar and Jaya as they navigate regrets, heartbreaks, love, and forgiveness in their 30 years of marriage, all in a single night. As emotions lay bare, the couple realise that their love for each other has stayed strong and true, despite bumps on the road. The first looks of the actors are out.

To be shot in monochrome, the film will surely invoke nostalgia in every quarter of creativity. In fact, Parambrata was launched by Dutt in 1999 in Half Chocolate, so this is a delightful coincidence.