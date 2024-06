What happens when three acquaintances come together in director Rashed Raha’s new Bengali web film ‘Kolkata Diaries’? Things take a twist when one of them refuses to leave the host’s house. Can this acquaintance be trusted? Here’s the first look at the film, starring Sreelekha Mitra, Darshana Banik, Shifat Amin, Shantilal Mukherjee and Arijit Guha, explores themes of trust, betrayal and friendship.